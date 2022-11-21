Odisha train accident: Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw grants 5 lakh ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia to the victims of the unfortunate accident at Korai Railway Station, Odisha.

He has sanctioned the following amounts:

• ₹ 5 Lakh in case of death.

• ₹ 1 Lakh towards grievous injuries.

• ₹ 25,000 for minor injuries.

It is noteworthy that, the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has expresses his deep grief at the loss of lives in train accident at Korei station in Jajpur of Odisha.

The CM also conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two (2) lakh each to the near kins of the deceased.

Eight Wagons of a Goods Train from Dongoaposi moving towards Chhatrapur got derailed at about 6.44a.m at Korai Station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section under Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway.