Odisha train accident: Commissioner of railway safety to hold enquiry

Kharagpur: The Commissioner of railway safety is slated to hold a statutory enquiry in connection with the Odisha train accident. The details of the derailment near Balasore district of Odisha shall be heard in the meeting.



The Commissioner of Railway Safety of the South Eastern Circle will hold a statutory enquiry from 9 am on June 5, 2023 (Monday) and June 6, 2023 (Tuesday) in the South Institute situated in Kharagpur.

The meeting will be in connection with the derailment of 12841 Shalimar – Chennai Central Coromandal Express and 12864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Superfast Express at Bahanaga Bazar station near Balasore on June 2, 2023 (Friday).

Rail users (passengers/commuters), local public and other bodies have been urged to be present at the specified time and place and may depose before the commission.

They are urged to share any information they have regarding any information related to the accident case.