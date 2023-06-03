Odisha train accident: Bahanaga Assistant Station Master is on the run, case registered

Balasore: Bahanaga Assistant Station Master is on the run following the train accident which occurred after Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed and hit a goods train near Bahanaga station last evening.

According to reports, Bahanaga Assistant Station Master SB Mohanty, who was on duty, fled from the spot after the train accident took place.

Meanwhile, a case regarding the train accident has been registered at the Balasore GRP Police station.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the train tragedy took place as the Coromandel Express train reportedly entered the loop line instead of the main line. It crashed into a goods train parked in the loop line just ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station and derailed. In the meantime, the SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express coming from the opposite site hit the Coromandel Express.