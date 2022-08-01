Odisha: Trader, 9 Cows Dead As Truck Crashes Cattle-Laden Van

By WCE 2
truck accident odisha

Keonjhar: A truck crashed against another cattle-laden truck in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday morning.

This accident has occurred on National Highway 49 near Suakati square under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the trader of the cattle-laden van has died on the spot along with nine cows, as many as six cows have been injured in the accident.

However, it is to be noted that the identity of the deceased trader is yet to be ascertained.

Reports say that the cattle-laden truck was at a high speed and went and crashed into a stationary truck that had been parked besides on the road.

