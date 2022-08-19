road accident pipili

Odisha: Tractor Overturns In Flood Waters In Pipili

Pipili: A tractor has overturned in the flood waters in Pipili block under Puri district of Odisha on Friday morning.

In Puri district the Pipili, Delanga and Kanas blocks have been surrounded by flood waters and people are facing a number of problems due to this.

Pipili – Jatni road is submerged under two feet deep water.

The tractor was loaded with people when it slipped from the road and fell into a trench. The road was not visible due to flood waters.

There were 15 people and 5 bikes on the tractor but they had a narrow escape.

Locals rushed to rescue the people and recover the bikes.

 

 

