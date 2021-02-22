Odisha: Town Planning Officer Held For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 25000

Keonjhar: Nimain Sahu, Dealing Clerk appointed at the office of Special Planning Authority, Town Planning in Keonjhar has been arrested by the officers of Balasore Division of Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 25,000.

According to reports, complainant Ajay Kumar Biswakarma of village Gourtota Sahi of Keonjhar district alleged that Sahu demanded the bribe in order to process the application for issue of approval of building plan in favour of him.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today. Accused Nimain Sahu, was caught by the officers of Vigilance while demanding and accepting the bribe.

The bribe money was recovered and seized from his possession in the presence of witnesses.

Wash of contracted portion of the file gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance of bribe money by him. His office room and rented residential house at Keonjhar are being searched.

He has been arrested and is being forwarded to the court.

In this connection, the Balasore division of the State Vigilance Department filed a case under Section 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.