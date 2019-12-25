Odisha: Tourist Swept Away In Bhimkund Waterfall

Odisha: Tourist Swept Away In Bhimkund Waterfall

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A tourist slipped into Bhimkund waterfall in Keonjhar district and was swept away this afternoon while taking a bath.

Eyewitnesses said that the tourist who is yet to be identified was taking bath when he slipped in to the waterfall. “He was swept away in the strong current. Though hundreds of tourists were present on the spot, no one dared to rescue him as the current was strong,” said an eyewitness.

Police and personnel of Odisha Fire Service have rushed to the spot and have started an operation to rescue the tourist.

Bhimkund, a beautiful natural water reservoir on the River Baitarani attracts thousands of tourists throughout the year.

 

