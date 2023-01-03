Odisha: Tourist dies in Puri under mysterious circumstances!

Puri: In a shocking incident, a tourist has died in Puri of Odisha after allegedly falling from a hotel roof.

Sources said that, the deceased tourist has been identified as Ashok Agarwal, he belongs to Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the tourist was living with his friend in a hotel area under Puri Sea Beach police station.

Reports further suggest that, Ashok died after falling off from the three-storey roof of the hotel in which he was staying, last night.

He was immediately rushed and admitted to the District headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Puri, but the doctor declared him brought dead.

An unnatural death case has been registered by the Sea beach police and the incident is being investigated.