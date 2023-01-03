Odisha: Tourist dies in Puri under mysterious circumstances!

A tourist from Chhattisgarh identified as Ashok Agarwal, has died after falling off the hotel roof in Puri of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
tourist dead puri
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Puri: In a shocking incident, a tourist has died in Puri of Odisha after allegedly falling from a hotel roof.

Sources said that, the deceased tourist has been identified as Ashok Agarwal, he belongs to Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the tourist was living with his friend in a hotel area under Puri Sea Beach police station.

Related News

Odisha: Elderly man jumps in front of moving train, dies

Odisha: Disfigured body of 18-yr-old girl recovered from…

Odisha: Jagannath shown disrespect in Puri, see details

Odisha: Gajapati visits Gundicha temple, reviews repair work

Reports further suggest that, Ashok died after falling off from the three-storey roof of the hotel in which he was staying, last night.

He was immediately rushed and admitted to the District headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Puri, but the doctor declared him brought dead.

An unnatural death case has been registered by the Sea beach police and the incident is being investigated.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.