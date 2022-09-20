accident in jajpur

Odisha: Tourist bus from UP overturns near Jajpur, 20 injured

By Sudeshna Panda 0

Jajpur: As many as 20 passengers have been injured after a tourist bus from Uttar Pradesh overturned on National Highway No. 16 near Jajpur district of Odisha.

The accident took place near Sahapur village in Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, the bus was carrying 80 passengers and was returning to Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened after a trip to Puri.

The injured have been admitted to district headquarter hospital in Jajpur.

