Odisha Tourism Policy 2022 unveiled at Make in Odisha Conclave

Bhubaneswar: Director of Tourism Sachin Ramachandra Jadav briefed the press today about various programmes and activities undertaken in Make in Odisha Conclave-2022 in connection with Tourism Industry Sector.

The new Odisha Tourism Policy 2022 was unveiled by Minister Tourism, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Excise Ashwini Kumar Patra during the sectoral session on Tourism Industry organised at the Make in Odisha Conclave ’22 today. Roadmap for Development of Tourism Sector in Odisha – 2030 and Roadmap for Development of Ecotourism Sector in Odisha – 2030 were also unveiled during the session.

Announcing the Investment Intent of more than Rs 7800 Crores from about 85 investors, Patra said, “This is a shining example of the focused efforts being made by Department of Tourism under the strong and able leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his mission to develop Odisha as a Tourism Hub of International Standards.”

The Minister highlighted the focus areas on which the new policy is drafted, prime among them being the incorporation of incentives for integrated development with hospitals attached to 3-star and above hotels, in a bid to develop and promote Odisha as a destination of Medical and Wellness Tourism.

Stressing on the importance of the policy to augment the tourism sector in the State, Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar said, “Odisha is one of the few States that provides land for tourism projects at Industrial Rates. The slew of incentives now Odisha offers for tourism development is far more than what other States are currently offering for tourism development. I am sure with the proactive interventions being made by the State Government guided by the new tourism policy, Odisha will emerge as one of the leading destinations for MICE, Wellness, Health, Eco Tourism and Sports Tourism with introduction of many innovative and niche tourism products such as caravans, camping, medical tourism, houseboats, cruises, yachts, etc.”

With the State’s treasure trove of culture, heritage, nature and wildlife, Department of Tourism released two roadmaps which will act as a guiding principle for development of the Tourism sector in the State with focused interventions across key destinations based on gap assessment and future plans.

The session also had tourism and hospitality industry experts participating in panel discussions. The first panel discussion on Augmentation of Accommodation and Tourism Infrastructure was moderated by Editor Outlook Traveller Anindita Goswami and had industry captains like Director India & South Asia ACCOR Group Rohit Chopra, Managing Director Wonderla Holidays Ltd. Arun Chittilappilly, Co-Chairman FICCI Tourism Committee JK Mohanty, and Country Head Indian Sub-Continent Indonesia Booking.com Santosh Kumar, and MD Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts Souvagya Mohapatra.

The second panel discussion on Unlocking Odisha’s Nature Wildlife Tourism Potential was moderated by Professor IIFM Bhopal Dr. Yogesh Dubey and had ecotourism experts like Director Jungle Travels India Pvt. Ltd. Jahnabi Phookan, Former General Secretary ECOSS COO- MEDEVIR Renzino Lepcha, VP Operations Casino Group of Hotels Mr. George Joseph, AGM Jungle Lodges Resorts, Govt. of Karnataka Anikethan C., Founder and Chief Executive The Blue Yonder Mr. Gopinath Parayil and President EEMA Mr. Samit Garg.

During the event, Chairman OTDC Dr. Lenin Mohanty gave a special address on development of Tourism and hospitality sector in the State while Director Tourism Mr. Sachin R. Jadhav gave a detailed presentation on proactive strategies being undertaken by Department of Tourism for overall development of tourism sector in Odisha.