Odisha Tourism meets Tourism Industry Stakeholders of Singapore, hosts strategic meetings

Singapore/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism conducted a strategic meeting with key tourism industry stakeholders of Singapore on the fourth leg of their international tourism promotion campaign today. The official delegation from Odisha, led by Minister Tourism Aswini Kumar Patra, held discussions with the members of National Associations of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) to further partnerships and collaborations within the tourism industry.

During the discussions, Director Tourism Sachin R. Jadhav gave a presentation on the best of tourism products Odisha has on offer. Meanwhile, the key industry stakeholders from Odisha showcased their offerings to their counterpart in Singapore to assist in curating special tour packages to Odisha, besides understanding the requirements from the Singaporean stakeholders to help drive travellers from Odisha to Singapore.

NATAS President Steven Ler, Deputy President Simon ER, Secretary General Charles Tan, Treasurer Eugene Tan, Chairman Manpower & IT Jimmy Ooi, Deputy General Manager Julia Chang, and Manager Industry Nicholas Yap were among the Tourism Industry stakeholders of Singapore who held discussions with their Indian counterparts comprising President Mayfair Group of Hotels Manoj Gouda, Directors of Belgadia Palace Akshita Bhanj Deo and Mrinalika Bhanj Deo, Director FICCI Manish Ahuja, OSD Odisha Tourism Ansuman Rath and Head PMU Odisha Tourism Lokesh Kumar.

Earlier during the day, Government of Odisha & FICCI delegation led by Director Tourism Sachin R. Jadhav met the Executive Vice President Lim Ching Kiat & General Manager Alicia Chen of Changi Airport Group to discuss on the way forward for promoting tourist footfalls in Odisha and facilitate travellers from Odisha at Singapore Changi Airport.

It is pertinent to note that Odisha Tourism had conducted this year’s first international tourism promotion campaign via a roadshow in Singapore on June 5, 2023, following the operationalisation of direct flight connectivity from Bhubaneswar. The event had witnessed participation from more than 150 travel and tour operators of Singapore. Organised by FICCI, the meetings held with the industry stakeholders of Singapore today was a strategic follow-up by Odisha Tourism after gauging their positive response to the roadshow.