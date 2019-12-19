Odisha Tourism Development Corporation To Introduce Destination Wedding

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has decided to introduce destination wedding at six Panthanivas in the state.

OTDC officials said that the wedding package will be provided at six Panthanivas situated in Gopalpur, Rambha, Konark, Puri, Chandipur and Barkul while the facility will also be extended to other Panthanivas in near future.

Officials said that the minimum wedding package for 50 persons will cost Rs 217500 which includes accommodation and catering. Similarly the OTDC will also provide other facilities including mehendi ceremony, sangeet ceremony and sightseeing at additional cost.

“We have also signed agreements with MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and Yatra for online booking,” said an official.

The OTDC has also decided to ply two new buses for sightseeing in Kalahandi and Bolangir. Similarly the corporation has also decided to launch house boat and floating restaurant facility in Chilika.