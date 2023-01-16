Odisha to witness rain from tomorrow, check details

Bhubaneswar: As per the prediction of the Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Odisha to witness rain in the next two days.

According to the IMD, districts like Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur to receive light rain from 8.30 AM of January 17 to 8.30 AM of January 18.

Likewise, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Nayagarh, and Khurda, informed the weather department.

The Odisha to witness rain forecast of the IMD is also applicable for the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur between 8.30 AM of January 18 and 8.30 AM of January 19.

However, districts like Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Khurda are expected to witness shallow to moderate fog during this period of time.