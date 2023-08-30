Odisha to witness rain from September 1, check details

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted rain/thunderstorm for different parts of Odisha from September 1.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir and Nuapada between 8.30 AM of 31.08.2023 and 8.30 AM of 01.09.2023. The weather department has issued a yellow warning for this.

Likewise, the weather department issued yellow warning saying that thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal between 8.30 AM of 01.09.2023 and 8.30 AM of 02.09.2023.

Similarly, yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jatpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri between 8.30 AM of 02.09.2023 and 8.30 AM of 03.09.2023.

During this period of time, heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri.

The IMD also issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrark, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and Ganjam from 8.30 AM of 03.09.2023 to 8.30 AM of 04.09.2023.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonihar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Balasore, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Balangir.