Odisha to witness rain for next five days, IMD issues yellow warning

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today predicted that Odisha will witness rain for the next five days as the weather department has issued yellow warning for the same.

According to the IMD, the yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning has been issued for several places of the state between 8.30 AM of 28.09.2023 and 8.30 AM of 02.10.2023.

Here is the warning for the next five days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of of 28.09.2023):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 28.09.2023 to 8.30 AM of 29.09.2023):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 29.09.2023 to 8.30 AM of 30.09.2023):

Yellow Warning:

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput and Khurda.

Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 30.09.2023 to 8.30 AM of 01.10.2023):

Yellow Warning:

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Sonepur and Kalahandi.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 01.10.2023 to 8.30 AM of 02.10.2023):