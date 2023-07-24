Odisha to witness rain as low pressure area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area over West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts has been formed, informed the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weatherman, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over West-central & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, a Low Pressure Area has formed, over the same region, at 5.30 PM today.

The low pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region around July 26, 2023 and subsequently, it is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, added the IMD.

Rainfall in Odisha is likely to intensify from July 25 following the impact of the low pressure. This is to result in heavy rainfall for three consecutive days, till July 27. While some areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall, some other parts of the State might experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days.