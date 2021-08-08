Odisha to witness light to moderate rainfall over next two days

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur in several districts of Odisha over the next two days, informed the regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal in the next 24 hours.

Likewise, as many as 10 districts namely Koraput, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj to witness light to moderate rain or thundershower on the following day (Tuesday).