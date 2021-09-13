Odisha to witness another low pressure by September 17: IMD

Bhubaneswar: At a time when people of Odisha, especially in the coastal areas of the State, are grappling with heavy rainfall under the influence of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted yet another low pressure by September 17.

While speaking to Kalinga TV, IMD Director General (DG) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra today said that another low pressure area is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal by September 17 and the system is likely to reach north Odisha by September 18.

Mohapatra said that the coastal districts of Odisha are likely to receive rainfall from September 17 under the influence of the fresh low pressure area.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar said that Puri witnessed the highest of 341 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours due to the ongoing deep depression. With this, the Pilgrim City broke an 87-year record.

The weather department further said that the State Capital city also broke 63-year-old rainfall record in the last 24 hours as it witnessed 195 mm rainfall between 8.30 AM of September 12 and 8.30 AM of September 13.

Till the last reports came in, the ongoing deep depression crossed Odisha coast near Chandbali today. It is likely to move towards Chhattisgarh and gradually rainfall will subside in coastal areas. However, there is an intensity to rise in interior districts including Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Bargarh, Boudh, said the IMD Director General.