Odisha to use buses to bring back migrant workers stranded in other States

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has taken several measures to fight against COVID-19 successfully in the State. Besides, it has also given equal priority to bring back Odias stranded in other States due to the nation-wide lockdown. It has decided to bring them back after the lockdown.

While speaking about the State government’s effort to bring the stranded Odias back to the State, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera today said that buses may be used to bring the people who are stranded in the neighbouring States.

“Around 15,000 buses are there in the State and if required we will use them to bring back the migrant workers stranded in neighbouring States,. If needed we will hire buses from other States,” said Behera.

“However, special discussion with other State government also is underway to bring the Odias who are living in very far-off places,” he added.

It is worthwhile to mention that, Odisha government has appointed senior IPS officers to help the stranded Odias. Besides, it has created a special portal for the stranded Odias who are willing to return to their houses after lockdown. However, it has made mandatory for their registration and a 14-day quarantine after their arrival.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on the other hand, held discussions in this regard with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video-conferencing.