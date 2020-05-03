Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Sunday issued a Yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning in 11 districts of Odisha till tomorrow morning .

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj,Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Rayagada, Gajapati,Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Kendrapada till 8. 30 AM on Monday,” the latest bulletin said.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Angul, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nuapada and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha till 8. 30 AM ,” it added.

Maximum Temperature (Day temperature) will very likely to rise by 2-3° Celsius over the districts of Interior

Odisha and no large change in Maximum Temperature (Day temperature) over the districts of coastal Odisha

during next 48 hours, it further said.

People have been advised to take precautions during the adverse weather conditions.