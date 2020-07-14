Odisha To Start Plasma Therapy
Representational Image (Credits: Boom)

Odisha To Start Plasma Therapy For Treating Covid19 Patients From Tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The State government announced that it will initiate plasma therapy for treatment of Covid19 patients  in three hospitals from July 15 i.e. tomorrow.

KIMS and SUM in Bhubaneswar, Ashwini in Cuttack are the three dedicated Covid hospitals in which plasma treatment will be started from tomorrow.

A high level meeting was chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik today to review the Covid situation in Odisha, in this meeting it was decided that the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will function as the nodal centre for plasma therapy.

The plasma therapy is a system that uses antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid19 patient to treat those critically affected by the virus.

