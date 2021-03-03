Odisha To Set Up Six More Planetariums, Will Spend Rs 100 Crore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that the State government has decided to set up six more planetariums in the State.

Apart from the six new planetariums, 30 District Science Centres will also be built in each district of the State.

The State government would spend Rs 100 crore to set up the new planetariums and District Science Centres.

The Bhubaneswar-based Pathani Samanta Planetarium will be transformed into a 3D planetarium, added the Chief Minister.

The CM made the announcement while inaugurating a planetarium at Rayagada through a video conference. He also laid the foundation stone for a District Science Centre in Jeypore of Koraput district.

Among others who attended the event were Science and Technology Education, Ashok Panda, SC & ST Development Minister Jagannath Saraka, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Rajya Sabha MP N. Bhaskar Rao.