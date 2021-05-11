Odisha To Set Up RT-PCR Testing Labs At 16 District Headquarters

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to set up RT-PCR Covid-19 testing laboratory facilities in 16 district headquarters in view of the second wave of pandemic in the state.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has granted Rs 20 crore for the set up of these laboratory facilities.

According to reports, the 16 districts are Bhadrak, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Khurda, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Sonepur and Sundergarh.

The testing machine for Rayagada district has been ordered by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), added reports.

The approximate unit cost for establishment of Covid-19 testing laboratory facility with Biosafety Cabinet and Biosafety level 2+ is around Rs 120 lakhs.

A microbiologist and three laboratory technicians will recruited on outsourcing basis in each laboratory for operationalization of the labs.