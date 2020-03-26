Odisha to set up 2 large COVID hospitals with 1000 beds

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has planned to set up a large COVID hospital to provide state of the art facilities to COVID 19 patients. Accordingly, the state government inked two tripartite agreements with SUM and KIMS Medical Colleges and Hospitals at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday to set up a 1000 bedded state level hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment of COVID 19 patients.

OMC and MCL will provide the CSR funding for this purpose. Both the new facilities will be functional in a fortnight.

In this connection the first MoU signed by Govt of Odisha was represented by health secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, MD of OMC Vineel Krishna and KIMS management to set up a 450 bedded hospital.

The second MoU was signed by health secretary and SS Panda of MCL and SUM hospital management to set up a 500 bedded hospital along with ICU facility.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated the partners and thanked the corporates OMC and MCL for coming forward and working in synergy in the interest of the people of Odisha.

Among others MP Dr, Achyuta Samanta, Chief Secretary, Advisor to CMO, Chairman OMC, Secretary to CM (5T) and VC of SOA Univ were present on this occasion.