Odisha to send 20 tons medical oxygen from Angul to Vishakapatnam

By WCE 5
Angul: As many as 20 tonnes of Medical Oxygen will leave at about 1 am today from Angul of Odisha today night to Vishahapatnam. The consignment will be shifted under police escort.

Loading of the oxygen was done in presence of Police personnel including the IIC of Industrial Police Station, Nisa in Angul.

Earlier today, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for steps taken for logistics for oxygen supply & transport to Maharashtra.

Also read: Oxygen Express train left for Maharashtra

