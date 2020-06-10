Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to resume the process of Driving Licence (DL) skill test, online computerised Learning Licence (LL) test and services on DL from June 11 with strict observance of social distancing guidelines, said an official communiqué on Wednesday.

In a letter to all RTOs, Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said DL slot activation for booking will be opened at 7 AM on June 11. Similarly, LL slot for booking will be opened at 7 AM on June 22.

“The DL test will commence from June 18 and LL test will commence from June 29. DL skill test and LL test will be held from Monday to Friday keeping an eye on the weekend shutdown,” read the letter.

The existing slot configuration for DL test and LL test need to be reconfigured so that the last slot time should not beyond 5.30 PM and the slot capacity should be 40% of pre-COVID-19 slot capacity for DL test and 50% of pre-COVID-19 slot capacity for LL test, it added.

The DL and LL were stopped abruptly due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.