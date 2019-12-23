Odisha to renovate Mangu, other mutts: Punjab delegation

Bhubaneswar: A delegation led by Punjab’s Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, after holding discussions with Odisha government officials on Monday, said that the state government will renovate the Mangu, Punjabi and Bali mutts as part of the beautification drive of Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Members of the Sikh community had on Sunday taken out a rally in Bhubaneswar protesting against the Odisha government’s decision to demolish Mangu and other mutts for the beautification of the Jagannath Temple.

“All my misunderstandings are resolved. We are very much satisfied with the state government’s renovation plans for Mangu, Punjabi, and Bali mutts as part of the Puri beautification drive. These mutts are connected with Guru Nanak Dev,” said the MLA.

He said the Odisha government has assured that it will renovate the mutts after the eviction drive is completed.

The delegation held a meeting with Minister of State for Home Dibyasankar Mishra and government officials here.

“Two MLAs and a Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) member from Punjab and some other members had come to express their feelings. We had a discussion. They were very happy with the government’s renovation plan,” said the Minister.

Earlier in September, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had appealed to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik not to demolish the institutions associated with Guru Nanak Dev.

