Odisha to remove stray dogs from streets after horrific incident at Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed all the Chief District Veterinary Officers (CDVO) to remain vigilant and keep the streets free from stray dogs after the horrific incident that took place in Hyderabad wherein a four-year-old boy was mauled by three stray dogs.

The order came after the horrific incident in Hyderabad where a four-year-old boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs on February 21.

Directing the CDVOs, Animal Resources Development Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain tweeted, “Seeing this horrifying incident at Hyderabad, I have directed respective CDVOs of all 30 districts of Odisha to be strictly vigilant and remove stray dogs from the road. The CDVOs have also been instructed to take immediate & proper action regarding this.”