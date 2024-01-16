Odisha to receive rainfall in these districts for two days, Know details

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain over several districts of Odisha from January 17, 2024 for two days.

According to IMD, light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha on January 17.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Similarly, On January 18, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak and dry weather likely to prevail over rest part of Odisha till Jaunary 19.