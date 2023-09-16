Odisha to receive rainfall from 18th of Sept, Yellow warning issued to several districts

Bhubaneswar: After two days of clear weather, Odisha to receive rainfall again from 18th of September, according to the Meteorological department. A low-pressure system is forming over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas, gradually moving towards East Madhya Pradesh and its neighboring regions.

However, due to this, the Meteorological department has predicted that the state will remain dry today and tomorrow, with rain expected to return on the 18th. The forecast includes the possibility of heavy rain in specific areas, including Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, and Ganjam districts.

The Meteorological Center has also issued a yellow warning for several districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi, indicating the potential for heavy rainfall on the 19th.

Over the past four days, Odisha has experienced an average rainfall of 110.5 mm due to the influence of this low-pressure system. This marks a substantial 231% increase compared to the normal rainfall of 33.4 mm during this period.