Odisha to receive rainfall for four more days, Check details

Some places of Odisha will continue to receive rainfall for four more days, predicted the regional Meteorological Centre.

State
Odisha to receive rainfall
Bhubaneswar: Odisha will continue to receive rainfall for four more days, predicted the regional Meteorological Centre. Light o moderate rain will likely be witnessed in coastal and southern parts of the state.

Yesterday, various places of the state including capital city of Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Cuttack, Balasore, and Balangir received hailstorm along with rain. A hailstone weighing 1 kilogram was reportedly seen in Dharmasala block of Jajpur district.

More rain will likely lash Odisha due to the western disturbance from upcoming March 24, 2023. The rain will remain in efect from 24th to 28th March.

