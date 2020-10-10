Odisha weather news today
Odisha To Receive Rainfall As Low Pressure Area Likely To Intensification Into A Deep Depression 

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional meteorological centre here informed that the low pressure area over North Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal likely to intensification into a depression today and likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours.

The weatherman further said that the depression likely to move towards west-north-west direction and cross through coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Under this impact, entire state of Odisha likely to receive rainfall from tomorrow, added the met centre.

Orange warning has been issued for four districts for October 11-12. The four districts are Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Puri. Likewise, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Nayagarh districts have been issued yellow warning.

The weather department also has issued orange warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri districts while Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore districts have been sounded yellow warning for October 13.

