Odisha to receive rain with arrival of Monsoon from today

Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon will be reaching Odisha today that is on Thursday. The citizens of the state will get relief from the blistering heat with the arrival of the Monsoon rain.

The conditions are becoming favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon over more parts of the state, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several parts of Odisha are already receiving pre-monsoon rain from June 21. The amount of rainfall, drop in temperature and direction of wind have increased the chances of monsoon entering Odisha. So, the southwest monsoon will likely enter Odisha from today. The monsoon will likely touch some place of S0uthern and Western parts of the state.

Pre-monsoon rains are expected in many parts of the state. In the last 36 hours, it has been raining in some places of Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rain will likely occur at many places from tomorrow onwards. In view of this, the weather center has issued a yellow warning for various districts for the next 3 days.

Though there is no heatwave alert for coastal and interior Odisha, heat wave warning will remain in force for several parts of western Odisha, the IMD said.