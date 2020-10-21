Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of well marked low pressure area over westcentral Bay of Bengal and it’s likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours, The Met Department on Wednesday predicted more rains in many places of Odisha in the next three days.

The regional Met Centre, Bhubaneswar, in its midday bulletin today, said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the coastal and southern districts of the State in the next three days.

Weather forecast and warning for Odisha over next three days are as follows:

Day 1

Orange Warning (Be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam and Gajapati till 8.30 AM of October 22.

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri during the period.

Day 2

Orange Warning (Be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore from 8.30 AM of Oct 22 to 8.30 AM of October 23.

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal during the period.

Day 3

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur from 8.30 AM of Oct 23 to 8.30 AM of October 24.