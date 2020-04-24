Rain

Odisha to receive more rain, Orange warning issued for 15 districts

By KalingaTV Bureau
 Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar forecast rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms in many parts of Odisha and issued Orange warning for 15 districts in the state till Saturday morning.

As per the latest weather bulletin, the Met department has issued Orange warning for the districts of of Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balsore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Khurdha, Kendrapada, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh till 8.30 AM on Saturday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over all these districts except Sundergarh till tomorrow morning, the Met dept said.

Rainfall took place at isolated places of the state during the last 24 hours.

However, Malkangiri recorded the maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius, the hottest place of the state, today.

The maximum temperatures will be two to three degree Celsius below normal over the districts of Odisha during next 3-4 days, the Met dept predicted.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea over North-West Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast till April 26.

