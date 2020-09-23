Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday predicted heavy rain, thunderstorm with lightning over many parts of Odisha from Sept 25.

It also issued a yellow weather warning for several districts in the state during the period.

According to the midday weather bulletin of today, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Puri and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput,

Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur on September 25.

The Met Dept also forecast that thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi on September 26.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places in the state in last 24 hours.