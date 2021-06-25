Odisha to launch Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine on June 30 for children

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday decided to launch Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) under Universal Immunization Programme on June 30 through virtual mode.

As per the Health Dept, the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine will be launched by the Health Minister under the Universal Immunization Programme on June 30 at 11.30 am.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra writes a letter to all the Collector, Commissioners of five municipal corporations, CDMs & PHOs stating that, “After the introduction of the PCV in the routine immunization, it will benefit nearly eight lakh young children annually in the state and this will help in reducing risk of morbidity and mortality due to pneumonia and meningitis among children in the state.”

The following activities for the successful launching of the PCV in the state: