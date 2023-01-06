Odisha to launch ‘Nutrition at Doorsteps’ to provide vegetable saplings and mini vegetable kit

Bhubaneswar: In line with the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide nutrition-based food security across the State, the Odisha government is all set to launch a new initiative ‘Nutrition at Doorsteps.’

The Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department of the State government will launch ‘Nutrition at Doorsteps’ from the ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ in Malkangiri District tomorrow.

Under the ‘Nutrition at Doorsteps’ initiative, the department will provide nutri-fruits and vegetables to the households. Each household will receive 10 quality fruit and vegetable saplings and a vegetable mini kit with seeds for vegetables like brinjal, okra and more.

Over 8 lakh households will be covered under the initiative in the first phase. It will be later implemented in all 30 districts of Odisha.

The ‘Nutrition at Doorsteps’ program will not only help establish backyard plantations in each participating household but also provide access to fresh, healthy produce for families in need.