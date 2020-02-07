Odisha To Introduce Spoken English From Class I

Odisha To Introduce Spoken English From Class I

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 61

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to introduce Spoken English programme from Class I in all state-run schools across the state.

Sources said, English education will be carried out on priority basis in 101 Schools of Excellency in different districts.

Related News

Odia Actor Amlan Das Marries Childhood Friend

Pulwama martyr’s parents, wife fight over ex-gratia in…

Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi appointed as Judge of Orissa High…

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced to allocate Rs 25 lakh to each school for the infrastructural development  in this regard.

Earlier, the English curriculum in government-run schools was being introduced from Class III.

You might also like
Entertainment

Odia Actor Amlan Das Marries Childhood Friend

State

Pulwama martyr’s parents, wife fight over ex-gratia in Odisha

State

Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi appointed as Judge of Orissa High Court

State

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.