Odisha To Introduce Spoken English From Class I

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to introduce Spoken English programme from Class I in all state-run schools across the state.

Sources said, English education will be carried out on priority basis in 101 Schools of Excellency in different districts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced to allocate Rs 25 lakh to each school for the infrastructural development in this regard.

Earlier, the English curriculum in government-run schools was being introduced from Class III.