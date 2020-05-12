Odisha to introduce 3 ordinances to strengthen agri-economy

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar, May 12 : The Odisha government has decided to introduce three ordinances soon to bolster agri-economy of the state, said an official on Tuesday.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said additional funds will be diverted to strengthen the rural economy.

He directed for wider implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and increase activities of Mission Shakti.

The Chief Minister also directed different departments to prepare plans for creating more job opportunities.

The meeting decided that labour intensive work would be given focus in the coming days.

It was decided to engage one lakh people in plantation activities during the next one month.

The state government has also decided to give a brief certificate course on Covid- 19 management to the returnee migrants quarantined in different temporary medical camps of the state.

With the training, the inmates can work as volunteers after coming out of quarantine, said the Chief Minister.

He asked the officials to enhance bed strength in the Covid care centres in districts like Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balangir within a week.

(IANS)

