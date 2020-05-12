Odisha to increase bed capacity of COVID hospitals in six districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Odisha government has decided to increase bed capacity of COVID hospitals in six districts.

The State government has decided to increase the number of COVID beds in Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balangir districts.

This apart, it has been decided that COVID19 management training will be given to the inmates of quarantine centres so that they will work as volunteers after completion of their quarantine period.

These dictions were taken while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was reviewing the coronavirus situation of the State today.

Diction to bring in three ordinances to boost economy of the farming sector was also taken during the review meeting.

