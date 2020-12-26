Odisha To Inaugurate Its Own T-20 League From December 27, Check Fixtures Here

Cuttack: Odisha is all set to inaugurate its own T-20 League tournament from December 27, 2020 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) announced the schedule for the T-20 League tournament today through a joint press briefing.

OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty along with OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera informed that the MGM OCL T-20 League is being conducted by the OCA in association with TCM, a major sports management company.

The OCA officials informed during the briefing that all the players and officials have gone through Covid-19 test and are allowed to participate in the event after testing negative Speaking about the teams the officials said that league has been divided into six teams. There will be 30 matches and the top four teams will qualify to the semi-final stage. The final match of the tournament is scheduled for January 14, informed the officials.

A total of 93 players have been selected for the T-20 Cricket League by OCA. These players were top performers in the recently concluded senior men Inter-District T-20 League.

The tournament is scheduled to be played in two sessions. The first session will commence at 3.30 PM while the second session will start at 7.30 PM.

All the matches can be live-streamed by the fans through the “FAN CODE” app.