Odisha to implement ‘automated driving testing system’ in RTOs

Bhubaneswar: As part of its ‘5T’ initiative, the Odisha government has decided to introduce an automated driving testing system (ADTS) in the state for testing the driving skill of the aspirants before issuing driving license (DL).

The state government on Wednesday signed an MoU with Akshara Nipun JV to implement the project in the presence of Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu.

The ADTS will be implemented in the regional transport offices (RTOs) on PPP mode within 10 months, officials said.

The Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, has been appointed as consultant to monitor the implementation of the project and to conduct periodic audits of the system, they said.

By introducing ADTS, the drivers will be tested through a computerised system, which will ensure transparency in the process of issuing DL.

In the first phase, the ADTS will be set up in the driving testing tracks of 19 RTOs — Angul, Baripada, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Rairangpur, Rourkela, Sundergarh, Talcher, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Bhanjanagar, Nabarangpur and Sonepur.

The system will feature a state-of-the-art set up, including video analytics technology and a vast array of cameras and sensors. From the entry of the vehicles to their inspection and driving test, everything will be conducted using digital methods.

The applicants will know the outcome of the test on the spot.