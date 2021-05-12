Bhubaneswar: CoWin website, which is being used to book vaccination slots, has received a new feature that would prevent errors. The Odisha government on Wednesday directed to implement a four-digit security code feature to minimize errors related to the vaccination statuses of users in the CoWin Portal. The feature is being rolled out for users who have booked their vaccination slot online.

In a letter stated by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government to all the government officials that there should be an implementation of four-digit security code sysytem in the CoWin portal to minimize errors during online appointment booking and vaccination.

“In order to rationalise the vaccination through online booking and for minimizing the data entry error in the vaccination status, MoHFW has incorporated 4-digit security code verification in CoWin from 8th May, 2021. This security code will be shown in SMS to the beneficiary mobile number after getting appointment in a particular health facility Covid Vaccination Center,” letter stated.

“At the time of verification before vaccination, the verifier/DEO will enter the four digit security code which is available with the beneficiary mobile. Then the verifier/Deo can change the status as vaccinated in the CoWin. This will help to minimise the error of vaccination status. The functionality will only be applicable to all such beneficiaries who book an online appointment for vaccination,” official stated in the letter.

All the Verfiers/DEO are requested to sensitise in their own districts and ensure proper implementation of the above instruction and minimise the errors in the district.