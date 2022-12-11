Odisha to host G-20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy, culture

Bhubaneswar: Three G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha in April next year, informed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to Pradhan, the State Capital city Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark are likely to be among the venues for 200 such meetings to be held in the run-up to the main summit. As many as 20 nations – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union – are slated to take part in the G-20 sub-committee meetings.

It is to be noted here that India assumed the presidency of the G20 forum on December 1. It took the charge of the presidency of the G20 forum from Indonesia.