Odisha to have ‘Striking Fire Force’ for prompt rescue during natural disasters

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the need of the time Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given importance to make the state Fire services department more able. Accordingly, to ensure prompt services during fire accidents a Striking Fire Force with 144 members will be created in the State.

The CM approved the proposal in this respect after detailed presentation of the proposal in this respect today.

As per the decision, three Range Headquarters will be set up in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur with 48 posts in each of the zones. In total 144 posts will be created. The posts will include Assistant Fire Officer, Station officer, Assistant Station officer, Habildar major, driver habildar, habildar mechanic, leading fireman, fireman driver and fireman etc. This new force will be provided with modern gadgets.

It is to be noted that during natural or man-made disasters Odisha Fire Services Department is providing services to the people in due time as ‘First Responder’. It has also played important role in relief and rescue operations. Even in other states the fire department has provided significant services. Hence, to engage the Fire Department in any disaster management operation a special force having with modern abilities and equipment is required; it was narrated in the proposal.