Govt Officials Visit Ashwini Hospital; Yet Another Exclusive COVID-19 Facility In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Cuttack: Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack will be converted into an exclusive  COVID19 hospital soon. Preparations for this is going on in full swing.

Related News

Gajapati District Admin Stops Gatherings in Villages During…

Rains Predicted In Coastal Odisha, Trough Line Over…

3rd Corona Positive In State: Odisha Assembly To Be Held At…

Odisha talks to other state Govts to help Odias stranded in…

This will be the 3rd exclusive Coronavirus hospital, the other 2 being KIMS and SUM in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Advisor to CM R Balakrishnan, Secretary Works Kisan Kumar and Collector of Cuttack Bhabani Shankar Chayani had visited the Hospital to get an overview of the preparations.

You might also like
State

Gajapati District Admin Stops Gatherings in Villages During Coronavirus Lockdown in…

State

Rains Predicted In Coastal Odisha, Trough Line Over Chhattisgarh and Kerala

State

3rd Corona Positive In State: Odisha Assembly To Be Held At Lok Seva Bhawan Today

State

Odisha talks to other state Govts to help Odias stranded in their states

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.