Cuttack: Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack will be converted into an exclusive COVID19 hospital soon. Preparations for this is going on in full swing.

This will be the 3rd exclusive Coronavirus hospital, the other 2 being KIMS and SUM in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Advisor to CM R Balakrishnan, Secretary Works Kisan Kumar and Collector of Cuttack Bhabani Shankar Chayani had visited the Hospital to get an overview of the preparations.