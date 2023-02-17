Odisha to get the largest jail of India, to house 2500 inmates

Bhubaneswar: The Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar will be shifted. The prisons will be turned into a smart jail. This special jail will be in Jamujhari. The jail will be built in 50 acres of land. The jail will hold 2500 prisoners.

It is worth mentioning, the new jail will be the biggest jail in the country. Prison DG will get the prison framework from abroad. This jail will have the latest security system. A biometric system is installed. The first phase will be in completed in two years.

The jail will have zero carbon emission, solar power, will be used. It will have heat pumps, efficient lighting systems and solar panels. Unemployment, as will skill development. There will be a special place for women prisoners. There will be a library for everyone. There will be a staff quarters, special hospital, pathology lab.

The proposed model jail, which has been designed to accommodate 2,500 prisoners, will be the new address of the special jail, currently located in the densely-populated Jharpada area here since 1964.

The existing Jharpada jail will be shifted from the heart of the city to the new place was taken at a

high-level meeting convened by the chief minister’s office (CMO). Jharpada jail has been over-crowded and located in a densely populated area, posing security hazards, said the DG prisons.