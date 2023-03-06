Odisha to get relief from heat, Rain likely in seven districts

Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has predicted that some places of seven districts of Odisha will likely receive light rainfall from Tuesday.

The sky will remain cloudy till the 7th, 8th and 9th and some places are expected to receive light rain under the influence of Western Disturbance. On March 7, there is a possibility of rain in 7 districts of the state, while Kalbaishaki has been predicted in 14 districts and 7 districts on March 8 and March 9, respectively.

Meanwhile, the heat is rising across the state. In the last 24 hours, the temperature has been recorded above 35 degrees Celsius in 8 places of the state.

The temperature of Talcher is 38.8 degrees which is the hottest city in the state. The temperature in the capital is 38.4. The regional weather forecast centre has predicted that the rainfall will decrease for the next 5 days.