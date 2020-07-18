Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha are like to receive heavy rainfall over three days starting from the morning of July 19, forecast the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

According to the latest bulletin, heavy rainfall very is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri,

Nabarangpur, Dhenkanal & Angul and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Deogarh &

Nawarangpur from 8.30 AM on July 19 to 8.30 AM on July 20.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Kandhamal & Kalahandi and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh & Khorda from 8.30 AM on July 20 to 8.30 AM on July 21.

Likewise, heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh & Rayagada from 8.30 AM on July 21 to 8.30 AM on July 22.

The Met Dept has also issued a Yellow alert for all these districts between July 19 and 22.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of Odisha with heavy rainfall at one place over the district of Nabarangpur in last 24 hours.